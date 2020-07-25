Tour of federal courthouse shows damage, debris and graffiti

A tour of the federal courthouse downtown showed damage, debris and graffiti.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eighteen people are now facing federal charges after weeknight protests at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland.

Many demonstrators do not want the federal agents in town. Friday morning, authorities allowed KGW to get a look at the damage beyond the gate protecting the building.

If you take a walk through the courthouse, you can see trash, bottles, food and graffiti on the walls.

Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said what's happening each night is mindless violence. Williams said anyone who defends the destruction is only enabling it.

He said he wants protesters to be able to continue to demonstrate peacefully. Williams says the agents are here to protect federal buildings.