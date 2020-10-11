Tornado touches down in St. Helens, damaging property and downing trees

A small tornado hit about 45 minutes north of Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

ST. HELENS, Ore. — A small tornado touched down in St. Helens on Tuesday afternoon, damaging several homes and toppling trees.

Based on initial reports, the tornado is believed to have traveled through the area of Pittsburg Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland.

There were also sightings near McBride Elementary School off Columbia Boulevard. Tree limbs speared through the rooftops of three nearby houses, and the roof of another house was partially blown off, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue.

A newspaper reported that two trees fell on a couple's property off of Pittsburg Road, narrowly missing their home. One of the trees destroyed part of the couple's back deck.

There were also garbage cans blown over and limbs blown into streets or onto utility lines. First responders said they helped remove the limbs stuck in people's roofs and cleaned up the neighborhood.

Clean up underway in St. Helens after a tornado touched down. @NWSPortland will determine size and strength pic.twitter.com/6xexif27Ob — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) November 10, 2020

There were no reports of injury or power outages following the event. NWS will be determining the tornado's size and strength.