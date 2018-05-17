The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2017 by state.

In Oregon, Oliver took the top name for boys while Emma was the top name for girls.

Boys Top 10

Oliver Liam Henry Benjamin William Logan Noah Wyatt James Samuel

Girls Top 10

Emma Olivia Sophia Charlotte Evelyn Amelia Harper Ava Mia Abigail

However, the top names in Washington were different. Liam took the top boy name while Olivia was the top name for girls.

Boys Top 10

Liam Oliver Noah William Benjamin Logan Henry Lucas James Ethan

Girls Top 10

Olivia Emma Evelyn Ava Isabella Charlotte Sophia Amelia Mia Abigail

Across the U.S., Liam was the top name for boys, while Emma was the top name for girls.

If you want to see the full breakdown from SSA by state, you can click here. They also break down what names saw dramatic increases in popularity in the last year across the U.S. Wells was the boys name that saw the most change, while Ensley was the girls name that saw the most increase in popularity.

