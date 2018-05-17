The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2017 by state.
In Oregon, Oliver took the top name for boys while Emma was the top name for girls.
Boys Top 10
- Oliver
- Liam
- Henry
- Benjamin
- William
- Logan
- Noah
- Wyatt
- James
- Samuel
Girls Top 10
- Emma
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Amelia
- Harper
- Ava
- Mia
- Abigail
However, the top names in Washington were different. Liam took the top boy name while Olivia was the top name for girls.
Boys Top 10
- Liam
- Oliver
- Noah
- William
- Benjamin
- Logan
- Henry
- Lucas
- James
- Ethan
Girls Top 10
- Olivia
- Emma
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Isabella
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Mia
- Abigail
Across the U.S., Liam was the top name for boys, while Emma was the top name for girls.
If you want to see the full breakdown from SSA by state, you can click here. They also break down what names saw dramatic increases in popularity in the last year across the U.S. Wells was the boys name that saw the most change, while Ensley was the girls name that saw the most increase in popularity.