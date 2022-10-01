Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

The Washington State Transportation Commission voted to reduce the Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll in October.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history.

Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.

The reduction goes into effect October 1, 2022.

Currently drivers with Good to Go passes pay $5.25 to cross the eastbound bridge.

Those who choose to pay with cash are charged $6.25, and drivers who pay by mail pay $7.25.

“That’s a big deal. It’s expensive. It’s about damn time,” said Bethany Miller, a single mother who lives in Gig Harbor and drives across the bridge, sometimes more than once a day.

“Rent is insane, gas is insane,” said Miller. “It’s hard to survive.”

If someone crosses the bridge daily, and works five days a week, the savings in a year will be almost $200.

Truck drivers in vehicles with more than two axles will see reductions of more than $1.

In March, state legislators approved the transfer of $130 million from the state’s general fund to go towards bridge toll relief.

Over the summer, Transportation Commission members voted to give drivers of two-axle vehicles 75-cent cuts, while offering larger breaks to truck drivers to pass on savings to residents who don’t use the bridge.

"This is the most equitable way to deal treat a reduction,” said Commissioner Jerry Litt.