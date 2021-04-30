Toddler critically hurt after being hit by car in driveway of Northeast Portland home

Police said the 15-month-old had potentially life-threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A toddler was critically hurt when she was hit by a car outside of a home in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers got a call about a 15-month-old girl who'd been hit in a driveway on Northeast 81st Avenue between Thompson and Tillamook streets in the Madison South neighborhood, Portland police said in a news release.

The girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released. However, police did say the driver stayed at the scene and was speaking to investigators.