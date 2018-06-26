HILLSBORO, Ore. -- When you think of a Street of Dreams home, you probably think of a grandiose, custom home. But this year, think smaller. Much smaller.

For the first time, a tiny home will be featured in the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams tour.

"Everything about this build is really, really special," said M.J. Boyle.

Boyle is a tiny home builder. Her company is called Empty Nest Tiny Homes. She worked in collaboration with Tiny Innovations and Westlake Development to build the home which is a whopping 8-and-a-half feet wide by 24 feet long. The total square footage is 204.

"We have a three piece bathroom, we have a fireplace, we have two flat screen TVs, Bose surround sound system, air conditioning," said Boyle.

The purpose of the house is to not only inspire people to live tiny, but to also help out a good cause.

The tiny home will be auctioned off during the month-long show. All of the proceeds will benefit Oregon military veterans.

"It is the epitome of everything the Street of Dreams represents.

The starting bid for the home will be $75,000.

The NW Natural Street of Dreams runs July 28 through August 26.

