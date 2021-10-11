Timeline: Heavy rain hits Portland this week

Two rounds of heavy rainfall could dump as much as 3 inches of rain on parts of the Willamette Valley in the next few days

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portlanders and other northwest Oregon residents should be prepared for two rounds of heavy rain this week, one rolling in Wednesday night and another arriving on Friday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

The back-to-back downpours will bring a combined total of 2-3 inches of rain to the Willamette Valley, 2.5-5 inches at the coast and 6 inches in the Cascades and Coast Range, with as much as 10 inches of total rainfall in some drainage basins.

Mudslides will be a concern over wildfire burn scars, Hill said, but wind isn’t expected to be a major issue this week; surface winds will likely be 10-20 miles per hour, rising to 20-30 miles per hour at elevations above 1,500 feet.

Radar and current conditions can be found on KGW’s weather page. Here’s what residents can likely expect for the next few days:

Wednesday

A weak atmospheric river and an accompanying warm front will bring the first round of steady rain, starting Wednesday evening and continuing overnight into Thursday morning. Portland and Salem will see at least 0.5 inches of rain overnight, and parts of the valley could get nearly 1 inch, according to Hill.

Residents hoping that the heavy rain will translate to snow up at Mt. Hood are likely going to be disappointed. The warm air will push snow levels up to above 8,000 feet by Thursday morning, Hill said, meaning the mountain resorts are going to see the same rain as everywhere else.

Thursday

Thursday will bring a bit of a respite, according to Hill. Most Portlanders will wake up to continued rain and water on the roads – and high water spots could be possible in the morning – but the heavier rain will push north into Washington during the day, and overall daytime rain amounts on Thursday could be as little as 0.25 inches.

The warm air will also raise temperatures in the morning, likely getting into the low 60s during the day – but rain will pick up again on Thursday night as a cold front moves southward into the Portland region, Hill said.

Friday

Steady and heavy rain will resume Thursday night, continuing Friday morning and through the day. The cold front may become nearly stationary during the day, Hill said, with the atmospheric river transporting rain over the frontal boundary, resulting in valley rain totals of more than 1 inch and possible as much as 1.5 inches.