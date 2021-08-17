Timbers, Thorns will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Providence Park

People who can't provide proof of vaccination will need to show documentation of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of kickoff time.

PORTLAND, Ore — Fans will need to prove they've been vaccinated before they can cheer on the Timbers or Thorns at Providence Park, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Fans can show their COVID-19 vaccine card, a photocopy or a picture of the card on their phone. Fans must be two weeks past receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We felt a responsibility to change the policy with the health and safety of our fans as top priority while doing our part to reduce transmission in our community,” said Mike Golub, Timbers and Thorns FC president of business . “This is not a place any of us thought we’d be, but the spread of the delta variant and risk to unvaccinated children made it an easy decision until the situation improves. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, free, effective and the quickest way to end this pandemic.”

Fans age 5 and older are required to wear masks in all areas except in their seats, and masks are optional but encouraged in the stands.

Providence Park previously required proof of vaccination to enter when it was operating at limited capacity earlier this summer. It ditched the requirement in July, after Gov. Brown lifted all restrictions and the park began operating at full capacity again.