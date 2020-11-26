Timberline Lodge is open for the ski season

With the pandemic, Mt. Hood's ski resorts want people to know what to expect before heading up to the slopes this season.

MT HOOD, Ore — Timberline Lodge is open for the season just in time for the holiday weekend, and Mt. Hood Meadows will be opening next week.

Because of new COVID-19 restrictions, skiers and snowboarders should be ready for new changes before heading up.

Now that the chairlifts are running again at Timberline, crowds are going to be flocking to the mountain. But before driving all the way up, people should know the ski resort will be selling lift tickets on a first come, first serve basis, said communications director John Burton.

As recently as a couple weeks ago, Timberline had planned to use a reservation system for lift tickets.



Burton said once the parking lot reaches capacity, Timberline Road will close. As cars leave, more will be allowed to come up. Burton said this is the best way to keep riders safe.

He added that it’s best to get up to the mountain before 9 a.m. or in the early the afternoon. Wearing masks will be required and there will be social distancing rules in place.

Inside the day lodge, there is no indoor dining. It’s only grab and go items. Burton said Timberline will have a food truck in front of the lodge, but customers will be asked to eat inside their vehicles.

Mt. Hood Meadows is set to open Monday, Nov. 30, and spokesman Dave Tragethon said he’s hoping the heavy snow from the past day or so will allow them to make more room on the slopes.

“That's allowing us to take out snow and build out really large mazes so that we got really good social distancing at the bottom of each one of our chair lifts, so we can get more lifts open”, Tragethon said.

This year, there will only be a limited amount of lift tickets for certain times and days for those without a season pass.

“If you have a season pass, you don't have to worry about a reservation. Just come on up if you don't have a season pass. You're going to have to buy a ticket in advance on our website,” said Tragethon.

Both resorts want skiers and snowboarders to know about this year’s changes before they head up this season.



A spokesperson with Ski Bowl said that resort plans on opening its tube hill on Friday, but a date has not been set for when the ski slopes will open.