GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — There’s no surprise that finding a place to park at Timberline Lodge isn’t easy, especially on the weekends.

Jeff Kohnstamm, the president and operator of Timberline, has a new plan that’s going to make it a little easier to get up and down from the mountain. The lodge’s 10-year master plan includes adding more lifts and gondolas that would take you to and from Government Camp and Timberline Lodge.

"We will have some parking in Government Camp to do this but the idea is that it will be better for mass transit and once you're here you're not dependent on a car necessarily,” says Kohnstamm.

He adds there are a lot of moving parts in this plan, that includes relocating the rest area at Government Camp.

RELATED: January has been the wettest month in Portland in nearly 3 years

RELATED: The PNW is going to be a 'different place': Mount Hood resorts grappling with climate change