TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A Tillamook man died and four other people suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash between a sedan and a minivan on Highway 6 between Tillamook and Glenwood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Investigators say a 1996 Saturn, driven by 33-year-old George Madsen IV of Tillamook, was traveling westbound at about 3:20 p.m. when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2006 Chrysler minivan.

Madsen IV died at the scene.

The four occupants of the minivan suffered serious injuries. The driver, 60-year-old Debra Ann Frappier of Scappoose, and 56-year-old Kathy Marie Thomas of Columbia City, were taken to Legacy Emanuel. The other two people in the car, 62-year-old Karen Mae Andrehsen and 84-year-old Geraldine Mae Murphy, both of Warren, were taken to OHSU.

Highway 6 was shut down in both directions for several hours after the crash.

Tillamook Fire and Rescue, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, the Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance, the Metro West Ambulance and ODOT assisted Oregon State Police.

