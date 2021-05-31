13 stranded when boats get stuck in mud on Oregon coast

Three people were treated for hypothermia at Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Thirteen people were stranded after two boats got stuck on mud in Tillamook Bay around 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were rescued by a second boat and five others swam back to shore before first responders arrived.

Three people were treated for hypothermia at Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital.

The sheriff's office said boaters regularly get stranded on mud and sand bars in Tillamook County's bay and estuaries. The sheriff's office gave some tips for boaters.

“Know where you are going, what the tides are, and what the weather conditions are forecasted to be,” said Deputy Kelly Awe.

“Always have enough personal floatation devices for everyone onboard, carry a suitable anchor, a fully charged cell phone, extra warm clothing and food and water onboard in case you have to sit and wait for the tide to come in.”