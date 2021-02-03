‘TikTok Doc’ placed on leave by Florida hospital after allegations of sexual misconduct while at OHSU

Dr. Jason Campbell rose to prominence while working at OHSU for posting viral dancing videos during the COVID pandemic. He now faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A doctor who gained social media fame as the “TikTok Doc” while at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU) has been placed on leave at his new position in Florida amid allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment. The news was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Dr. Jason Campbell was recently hired at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. The university released a statement Monday night confirming Campbell had been placed on leave.

“The University of Florida and UF College of Medicine in Gainesville recently learned of a new hire who is the subject of allegations of misconduct from a previous institution,” the statement reads. “The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation. They did not begin any official duties on campus nor have contact with any patients. The University of Florida is committed to providing a safe educational, work and residential environment that is free from harassment or misconduct.”

Campbell rose to prominence while working at OHSU for posting viral dancing videos while on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Campbell now faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit from a former coworker accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

According to a 39-page affidavit, the plaintiff, identified as an employee at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, called the VA Hospital, in Portland was sexually harassed and assaulted by Campbell while he was employed by OHSU. OHSU and the VA Hospital are connected via a sky bridge and Campbell had access to the VA hospital through his employment at OHSU. Campbell, according to the court documents, began harassing the plaintiff in January of 2020. There are multiple screenshots of text message conversations between the two.

The affidavit goes on to say that the plaintiff reported the details of the sexual harassment and assault to at least 13 different authorities within OHSU, six of which were in leadership roles and more than one of which was a mandatory reporter who did not report when notified of the assault/harassment.

Additionally, one other woman who was afraid to come forward had given her story to the plaintiff to share her alleged sexual harassment and assault from Campbell with those in leadership positions at OHSU as well.

The affidavit outlines several ways that different mandatory reporters failed to follow Title IX and AAEO guidelines when the reports were made.

OHSU provided a statement to KGW Sunday via email: