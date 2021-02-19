Tigard police arrest two teenage girls on murder charges

Police said the girls were responsible for a 21-year-old man's death during what they described as a "drug-related robbery."

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police arrested two teenage girls on Thursday for the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man.

Police said the girls, ages 16 and 17, are family members, and that they're responsible for the murder of Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill, 21, at the Silver Creek Apartments on Southwest Hall Boulevard on Jan. 29.

The day of the crime, Wass-Morill called 911 to report that he'd been stabbed at his apartment complex, but he was unable to say who his attacker was. He died a short time later, police said.

Police said the girls appear to have targeted Wass-Morill in what they described as a "drug-related robbery." As the robbery unfolded, police said there was a fight and one of the girls ended up stabbing the man.

The girls were taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center in Northeast Portland where they're being held on charges of murder and robbery.