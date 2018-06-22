TIGARD, Ore. -- Tigard’s annual Festival Of Balloons kicked off early Friday morning.

One special balloon is the DreamShip, which is made of 130 special kids’ drawings, illustrating what they want to be when they grow up.

These kids have family members who served in the military and were killed or injured, and they've received scholarships from Folds of Honor and The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents program.

The DreamShip is touring the country.

The Tigard balloon fest runs through the weekend and will include all sorts of fun stuff, from tethered hot air balloon rides, to carnival attractions, live music, and beer gardens for adults!

