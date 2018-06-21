HILLSBORO, Ore. – A 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window and landed on a concrete patio at a Hillsboro home Wednesday afternoon.
A LifeFlight medical helicopter crew responded to airlift the boy to a hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, firefighters said.
The fall occurred in the 100 block of Northwest 209th Ave. around 4:20 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue
The boy's condition is unknown. A neighbor stayed with him until firefighters arrived, officials said.
Firefighters are reminding families to only allow windows to open four inches by installing a window guard or stop.
