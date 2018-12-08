PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were seriously injured after a stolen car crashed in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

A fourth person in the car fled the scene before officers arrived. Police use a K-9 unit to search the area but have not found the suspect.

The three injured people inside the car were taken to a Portland hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Alderwood Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau's non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

© 2018 KGW