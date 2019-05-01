PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday nearly two years after his death, all three people responsible for the death of Shawn Scott Jr. were sentenced.

The three pleaded guilty to charges of trying to rob the 17 year old of his designed belt and ended in the death of Scott in April of 2017.

Kole Jones, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree with a firearm. He received a 19 year prison sentence.

Miguel Thompson, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. He received a 13 year and nine month prison sentence.

Malique Kinnerly-Hicks, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree. He received a 7.5 year prison sentence that shall be served at the Oregon Youth Authority.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the three defendants approach. Scott who was standing near a tree in Holladay Park in northeast Portland, Oregon. The video shows Scott and Thompson speaking during what was determined to be a sale of alcohol. After the transaction, the three defendants start to walk away but immediately return and surround Scott. Jones is seen on video pulling out a handgun and pointing the barrel of the gun in the middle of Scott’s back. Jones assaults Mr. Scott with the gun by hitting him over the head, causing a round to be fired from the gun, which killed Mr. Scott. All three defendants ran from the scene.

“That kid who meant nothing to you meant everything to his little brother and sister, his mother, his family and friends. We all loved him and needed him. I cannot express the agony I felt that day when the police showed up to my door to tell me that you killed my son. I can never put into words the torment that I feel everyday knowing that my son is gone and he is never coming home,” Mr. Scott’s mother, Natasha Hunter, said in a statement read by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office during Thompson’s sentencing hearing.