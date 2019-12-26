OREGON CITY, Ore. — Three people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Oregon City on Thursday afternoon.

One of the cars went down an embankment along Maplelane Road.

Crews with Clackamas Fire had to rescue two people from that car and use a rope system to get them back up a hill.

Clackamas Fire

All three people involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Clackamas Fire

