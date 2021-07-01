Three people from Oregon arrested after violent mob storms US Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people from Oregon were among those arrested Wednesday after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, the following three people from Oregon were arrested:
- Kristina Malimon – curfew violation, unlawful entry
- Yevgemya Malimon – curfew violation, unlawful entry
- Rodney Taylor – curfew violation
Kristina Malimon is vice chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Oregon. She posted on Instagram from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday before her arrest.
A police arrest log said the Malimons were arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW, which is on the U.S. Capitol grounds.
Taylor was arrested on 14th Street NW, away from the Capitol.
KGW interviewed Kristina Malimon in January of 2020 during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. She told KGW at the time that the trial was "not even interesting to watch."
RELATED: 'It feels like a real political weapon': Young Republicans and Democrats react to impeachment trial
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams said in a statement Thursday that "if we learn of any Oregonians who traveled to participate in this violence, they will be prosecuted in the District of Oregon to the fullest extent of the law."
KGW spoke with Taylor on Thursday. He said he ascended the stairs of the Capitol but did not breach the building.
KGW has reached out to Malimon for comment on her arrest. We have not heard back.
This story will be updated.