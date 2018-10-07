CANBY, Ore. — Three people died in a single-car crash on Tuesday morning.

A vehicle traveling on South Dryland Road, about 7 miles south of Canby, went off the road and crashed into a group of trees at about 5 a.m. The car was split in half when deputies found it, likely from the impact with trees, said Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen.

The driver survived. She's in the hospital and being interviewed. Speed and possible impairment are suspected, investigators said.

All the occupants in the car appeared to be young adults in their 20s, police said.

Neighbors told KGW there have been several crashes in this spot, which has a dip in the road. People drive too fast on the road, they said.

"This particular spot, if you don't slow down, somebody else is going to die," said Christie Sleight, who lives in the area and said there have been five crashes there in just two years.

South Dryland Road will be closed for several hours.

