Three deaths among three major traffic incidents in Portland

A total of three people have died in what has been a treacherous weekend on the roads in Portland.

A total of three people have died in three separate car accidents between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Oct. 9, police went to an accident on Interstate 5 near North Columbia Boulevard. When they arrived they found a motorcycle down. The driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

The other driver in the crash cooperated with police, no arrests have been made in that case.

On Saturday, two major accident occurred, one of which resulted in the death of two pedestrians.

According to police, two women were originally in an SUV that had broken down on the right shoulder of I-5. Another car had stopped to attempt to help. When the three could not get the SUV to start, they were crossing to the other person's car when the two women were struck and killed. The third pedestrian was not hurt.



The driver, identified as Michael Hanson, 25, was driving while impaired. He has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The second accident did not result in a fatality but police warn it could have. It was a near head-on collision on SE Powell Boulevard.

This was a partial head-on crash on SE Powell Blvd just east of the Ross Island Bridge. One driver was pinned in until rescued by @PDXFire . The driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. Lanes still closed. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/G5QYooaJPy — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) October 11, 2020

Police reported that one person was pinned until first responders were able to free them. One of the drivers was taken into the hospital with serious injuries.

Rachell Barnhill, 27, was cited for DUII and reckless driving. Her blood alcohol concentration was .356 according to Portland police, which it said was nearly 4.5 times the legal limit.