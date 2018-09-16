MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Three people died in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 18 near McMinnville, police said.

The crash happened Saturday at 1:10 p.m. Joseph Hawkins, 19, of Salem was driving east in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am when he crossed over the center line and into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2005 Subaru Legacy head on.

Hawkins died at the scene.

Two passengers in the Subaru, 59-year-old Mary Verdier of Vancouver and 60-year-old Susan Heffel of McMinnville both died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, 70-year-old Roger Verdier of Vancouver was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said they don't know at this time why Hawkins crossed into the oncoming lanes.

© 2018 KGW