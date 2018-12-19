PORTLAND, Ore. — Three suspects were arrested as Portland police searched a Southeast Portland neighborhood for hours on Wednesday.

Despite the search, police believe one suspect got away.

The search began Wednesday afternoon with a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Police said at least one of the suspects was armed. Two guns were recovered and two stolen vehicles were located, according to Portland police.

Officers continued to search the neighborhood until about 7:30 p.m., hoping to find the outstanding suspect. But police believe he escaped the area.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place during the search.

The suspects have not been identified.