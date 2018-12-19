Three suspects have been arrested as Portland police and crisis negotiators continue to search for another suspect in a Southeast Portland neighborhood.

Officers said the search began Wednesday afternoon with a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Police said at least one of the suspects was armed. Two guns have been recovered and two stolen vehicles have been located, according to Portland police.

The PPB Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) is assisting officers as the search continues for the outstanding suspect.

Neighbors should continue to shelter in place, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., police said it expected the neighborhood search to continue for another hour.

Officers closed roads in the area.