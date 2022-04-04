Thousands without power in Portland metro area due to strong winds

More than 17,000 people were without power in the Portland metro area as of 3:15 p.m. Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Windy conditions knocked out power for thousands of people in the Portland metro area Monday afternoon.

Portland General Electric (PGE) said 16,064 customers were without power as of 3:15 p.m., including 6,372 in Clackamas County, 3,234 in Multnomah County and 1,126 in Washington County. More than 1,000 customers were without power in the Salem area. Click here to see an outage map.

Pacific Power reported an additional 1,144 customers without power in the region as of 3:15 p.m. Click here to see an outage map.

The National Weather Service's Portland office forecasted Monday morning that a storm system would be moving in from the coast, bringing winds in excess of 50 miles per hour to numerous coastal towns.

The Hillsboro Police Department tweeted that a large oak tree fell at the intersection of Southeast Oak Street and Third Avenue around 1:34 p.m.

******ROADWAY BLOCKED****** A large oak tree fell down at the intersection of SE Oak and SE 3rd Ave. This giant oak tree came down at about 1:34 pm this afternoon affecting all lanes of SE Oak St. and SE 3rd Ave. SE Oak St. is currently blocked from S. 1st St. to SE. 4th Ave. pic.twitter.com/gUIslLdtNj — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) April 4, 2022

In Forest Grove, the fire department tweeted at 12:31 p.m. that a fallen tree had brought down powerlines on Southwest Carpenter Creek Road. Crews with PGE responded to the scene.

Gusty winds have brought down a tree and power lines on SW Carpenter Creek RD. @portlandgeneral is responding, but expect the power to be out for a little while. pic.twitter.com/BII0bdNPjG — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 4, 2022

Then around 3:15 p.m., the fire department tweeted that wind gusts knocked over a roughly 50-foot tree on Northwest McKibbin Road. The tree landed on a house and caused severe damage to the roof.

Gusty winds took down this approx 50ft pine tree on NW McKibbin RD. The tree landed on the house, severely damaging to the roof. No one was home at the time.



CC: @NWSPortland pic.twitter.com/VMvqsyHQDG — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 4, 2022

