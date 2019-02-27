PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands are still without Power in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland.

Businesses there have been unable to open. Many residents are without heat as they wait for the power to come back on.

The power went out shortly after 4 a.m. when a Pacific Power transformer blew.

At one point more than 4,500 customers were without power.

Crews have slowly but surely been restoring power to parts of the area, but likely won't have all power restored until 3 p.m.

Portland Police remind drivers when they come to an intersection with a traffic signal out, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

Pacific Power is still investigating the cause of the outage. It said it was likely weather related.

