Thousands without power in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple power outages Saturday morning have left thousands without power, according to Portland General Electric (PGE).
The outage map on PGE's website showed one of the largest outages occurred around 7:00 a.m. near the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
In Southwest Portland, there are over 1,500 people without power after an outage near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Oleson Road. The estimated time for power to be restored there is 11:30 a.m., PGE said on its website.
Near University Park in North Portland, there are over 2,000 people without power on North Lombard Street and North Marcum Avenue. There's no estimated time for power restoration here either.
In total, more than 17,000 PGE customers have been affected.
Crews have been dispatched to multiple areas throughout the Portland metro area and beyond.
To check on power outages, causes, as well as the estimated time for power to be restored, visit the PGE outage map.
KGW Meteorologist Chris McGinness said for the Portland area, the rain will be heaviest Saturday morning. In the afternoon, the rain becomes more intermittent, and the wind will subside.
