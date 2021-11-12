Thousands without power in Portland metro area

PGE has reported multiple outages throughout the city after winds and heavy rains overnight.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple power outages Saturday morning have left thousands without power, according to Portland General Electric (PGE).

The outage map on PGE's website showed one of the largest outages occurred around 7:00 a.m. near the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

In Southwest Portland, there are over 1,500 people without power after an outage near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Oleson Road. The estimated time for power to be restored there is 11:30 a.m., PGE said on its website.

Near University Park in North Portland, there are over 2,000 people without power on North Lombard Street and North Marcum Avenue. There's no estimated time for power restoration here either.

In total, more than 17,000 PGE customers have been affected.

Crews have been dispatched to multiple areas throughout the Portland metro area and beyond.

To check on power outages, causes, as well as the estimated time for power to be restored, visit the PGE outage map.

The heaviest, steadiest rain and wind is happening now in Portland. Expect rain and wind to ease this afternoon, with intermittent showers becoming the norm. Heavy snow all day in the Cascades above about 3,500'. Chains or traction tires required there. #kgwweather #kgwnews pic.twitter.com/tKoP65j2O7 — Chris McGinness (@McGinnessPDX) December 11, 2021

KGW Meteorologist Chris McGinness said for the Portland area, the rain will be heaviest Saturday morning. In the afternoon, the rain becomes more intermittent, and the wind will subside.

If you have pictures of trees down in your area or downed power lines, you can email them to newsdesk@kgw.com.