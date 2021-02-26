Thousands without power in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are more than 3,000 customers without power Thursday morning in Northwest Portland. The outages are in the West Hills, the Goose Hollow Neighborhood and along West Burnside.
Portland General Electric listed the cause of the power outages as a "tree on a line." PGE has given no estimate for when power will be restored.
KGW's Eric Patterson reports that Southwest Vista Avenue, just south of West Burnside is closed so crews can work on restoring power. At 7:35 a.m., he reported that power had been restored in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and West Burnside.
Check your power status: