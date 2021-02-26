Thousands without power in NW Portland

The outages are in the West Hills, the Goose Hollow neighborhood and along West Burnside. PGE doesn't have an estimate for when power will be restored.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are more than 3,000 customers without power Thursday morning in Northwest Portland. The outages are in the West Hills, the Goose Hollow Neighborhood and along West Burnside.

Portland General Electric listed the cause of the power outages as a "tree on a line." PGE has given no estimate for when power will be restored.

KGW's Eric Patterson reports that Southwest Vista Avenue, just south of West Burnside is closed so crews can work on restoring power. At 7:35 a.m., he reported that power had been restored in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and West Burnside.

Power still off at NW 23rd and Burnside as well as parts of West Hills. Nearly saw an accident between semi and car. Most are not treating intersection as a 4-way stop. @KGWNews @KGWTraffic pic.twitter.com/jtC5u0LnE3 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) February 26, 2021

SW Vista Ave. just South of W. Burnside is closed for crews as they work to restore power. Utility crews had this road closed for a couple days for utility work. @KGWNews #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/8ahwdKLJQl — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) February 26, 2021