Thousands gather in downtown Portland to protest the overturning of Roe

Marches and rallies in support of abortion rights began Friday afternoon at multiple downtown locations and continued into the evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portlanders gathered downtown Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the nearly 50-year precedent that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of U.S. states.

Two crowds gathered separately in the late afternoon at Lownsdale Square near the Multnomah County Justice Center and a few blocks away at the south end of Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The waterfront crowd eventually moved over to join with the Lownsdale crowd, bringing together at least 2,000 people.

Protesters could be seen holding signs with messages like "We won't go back," "Keep abortion safe & legal" and "Bans off our bodies."

The crowd left the park just before 7 p.m. and began marching north through downtown Portland, eventually looping back to cross the Hawthorne Bridge about half an hour later.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) sent out a press release at about 6 p.m. stating that police expected to see multiple downtown protests Friday night and asking drivers to be patient if road disruptions occurred.

The news release said PPB would prepare for the event by "adding resources," but did not include any specifics other than a general warning to refrain from property destruction.

"I respect the right to gather and demonstrate, and I urge everyone who does to do so peacefully," police chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "I urge you to reject any attempt to undermine your message by those who utilize the tactics of criminal destruction."

After marching across the Hawthorne Bridge, protesters returned to downtown. Many gathered at Lownsdale Park once more, some moving onto 3rd Avenue and blocking traffic — chanting their displeasure with the Supreme Court.