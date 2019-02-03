PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands are expected to come to downtown Portland on Sunday for the 2019 Womxn’s March and Rally.

The march, which drew about 100,000 people in 2017, is in March this year because organizers didn’t want it to take attention away from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January. Women’s marches protesting President Donald Trump took place across the country that weekend, on the anniversary of his inauguration in 2017.

Organizers said the timing of this year’s march is also fitting because the march can serve as a celebration in advance of International Women’s Day, which is on March 8. March is also Women’s History Month.

More than 3,000 people on Facebook said they plan to attend the event, which begins with a rally at noon at South Park Blocks on the campus of Portland State University. Several people will speak at the rally including Oregon congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.

The march will follow the rally. The approximately 1-mile march starts at Southwest Montgomery and Park Avenue and finishes at Southwest Harrison and Park Avenue.

The mission of the march is “to harness the political and organizational power of diverse womxn (and our communities) to create transformative social change,” organizers said. On the Womxn’s March PDX website, organizers linked to an article explaining the term womxn “opens up the free-human-woman concept to include trans women.”

The event is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. Organizers encourage people planning to participate in the march and rally to take public transit or use Lyft. Attendees can get $5 off a Lyft ride using the code WOMXNSMARCHPDX.