PORTLAND, Ore. — Erica Escalante, a pregnant owner of a coffee shop in Northeast Portland, announced her store was broken into for the fourth time in less than a month.

Escalante's shop, The Arrow Coffeehouse on NE MLK Boulevard, appears to be the target of the same crook. All of the incidents have taken place between Nov. 26 and Dec. 15. Portland Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

The coffee community in Portland and beyond has rallied around Escalante, who says the windows have cost about $1,000 each time to replace.

In a Facebook post this weekend, Escalante said the suspect broke in yet again, but just "ruffled around a bit and left." Police say he was wearing a puffy black jacket each time he broke in and is likely local to the neighborhood:

Escalante declined interviews with media outlets, but wrote a lengthy Facebook post about how the past few weeks have impacted her:

The Arrow Coffeehouse PDX Hey all - our shop is getting flooded with reporters and such trying to get some words and although we appreciate the support, we need to turn our attention to our customers. We're going to decline...

It says in part,

"There aren't a lot of words to describe my feelings for this situation. It is extremely unnerving and emotionally difficult to be woken up in the night to this kind of attack for the fourth time. I am 8 months pregnant with a family at home, and this has taken a toll ... I only wish light and health and peace on this person that has wronged us. I have no idea who it is or why they continue to target us. I do know that I have so much privilege in my life and I recognize that not everyone has the same in theirs. I cannot be one to judge anyone, but I can hope that they can receive help, turn a different direction, and stop hurting others. That said, it's hard to sleep at night and the possibility of this person returning again is scary."

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police.