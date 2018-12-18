This Portland Trail Blazers fan has collected to much memorabilia that he’s almost run out of things to collect.

Chris Goodall has a collection that would make any Blazer Maniac drool. His collection includes things you might expect like bobble heads and posters.

But his collection includes some more unexpected items too.

“It's all blazers, everything. Every bobble head ever made, every tap handle I've ever seen, every beer sign that someone put up for sale,” said Goodall.

He even has the original blueprints for the MODA Center. But the pièce de résistance is perhaps Goodall’s championship banners.

Impressive collection of Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia Some of the items in Chris Goodall's Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia collection. Chris Goodall looks at his collection of Portland Trail Blazers game day posters. He's been collecting them since the team started the promotion last season. The game day poster for the Nov. 30, 2018 game between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The poster was designed by local artists Meghan and Michael Verhey. Meghan and Michael Verhey designed the game day poster for the Nov. 30, 2018 game between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Chris Goodall's Portland Trail Blazers game day posters collection. Goodall has been collecting the posters since the Blazers started the promotion last season. Chris Goodall owns a lot of impressive Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia, including a collection of game day posters since the team started the promotion during the 2017-18 season. Portland, Oregon artist Michael Verhey signs a game day poster he and Meghan Verhey designed for the Nov. 30, 2018 game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. Some of the items in Chris Goodall's Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia collection. Chris Goodall owns one of the championship banners from the Portland Trail Blazers' championship 1976-77 season. Some of the items in Chris Goodall's Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia collection. Chris Goodall shows off a piece from his impressive collection of Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia. Chris Goodall owns an impressive collection of Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia, including items from Portland's 1976-77 championship season. Chris Goodall looks at his collection of Portland Trail Blazers game day posters. He's been collecting them since the team started the promotion last season. Some of the items in Chris Goodall's Portland Trail Blazers memorabilia collection.

"These are my prize possessions,” said Goodall. “They're the banners that hung in the Memorial Coliseum.”

Goodall has every game day poster designed by local artists, a promotion the team started last season. Artists Meghan and Michel Verhey, who designed the poster for the Trail Blazers game against Denver, met Goodall and were in awe of his collection.

“Amazing,” said Michael. “Like, I wish I had any of this stuff.”

The couple, huge Blazers fans themselves, were excited at the opportunity to design the poster.



"We racked our brains because this was a really big deal to us since the series from last year,” said Michael. “We were really stoked when we got the news that we'd be able to do one."



“It's always like an outside your body experience of like, well I did that in my office or in my house and now everyone has it or sees it,” Meghan said.



And that poster that Meghan and Michael designed is commemorated forever in Goodall’s collection.

“It's numbered so it's rare and for a real collector like me it's important to have that,” said Goodall.





