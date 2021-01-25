Third case of 'UK' variant of COVID-19 found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — A third person in Washington County has been diagnosed with the variant COVID-19 strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The person has a known travel history outside of the United States during their exposure period.



Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in the U.S. and globally. The CDC has provided case data information in the United States.



This strain is considered to be more contagious. However, officials say that the symptoms are no more severe. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19: