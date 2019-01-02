PORTLAND, Ore. — The parents of a 15-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Portland say they are having a hard time dealing with the fact that the suspect has disappeared and may have been helped by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Fallon Smart was struck Aug. 19, 2016. Police say the vehicle was driven by Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, a Saudi who was charged with manslaughter, reckless driving and other crimes.

Fallon Smart

The Oregonian

The government of Saudi Arabia posted his bail. Federal law enforcement officials believe the Saudi government then helped him escape the country.

In an interview the NBC News, Smart's mother, Fawn Lengvenis, said she believes Noorah never should have been out on bail.

"We advocated very strongly for him not be released on bail. He was a very obvious flight risk. He had no ties here in the United States. He had no motivation to stay,” said Lengvenis.

Abdulrahman Noorah

Fallon's father, Seth Smart, told The Oregonian/OregonLive the family's lives have been "forever changed."

"It was like being re-traumatized all over again when he fled," Lengvenis told NBC. "It removes all of the confidences and social norms of what to expect."

Lengvenis said her family was close to getting the closure they needed from the legal system before Noorah escaped.

"There’s no justice," she said. "And honestly my daughter deserved better. She deserved at least for him to go in front of a jury, a group of peers, and at least have a group of peers to make a decision. That would have been justice for me."