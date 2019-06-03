PORTLAND, Ore. — We're not done with snow just yet.

KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino says although snow will continue to taper off Wednesday evening, the Portland area could see up to an inch of snow Thursday morning.

"There is more to come as we go into the morning hours," Zaffino said.

The largest snow amounts will be above 500 feet.

Although snow fell throughout the Portland metro area much of Wednesday, major road temperatures remained above freezing and are expected to remain that way through the night, according to the National Weather Service.

However, there could be slick spots on some roads overnight and early Thursday, Zaffino said.

VIDEO: Snowflakes at the Reserve golf course in Aloha, Oregon

The weather service said there have only been 13 Marches when at least 0.1 inch of snow was recorded at Portland International Airport.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the third-coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

KGW Rod Hill Another cold start to a March morning. Notice 22 degrees in Kelso and 8 degrees in The Dalles! Skies are clear over Portland, but clouds will increase this afternoon. Look for metro daytime highs...

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

Get the new Portland Weather app!