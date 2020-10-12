There are 173 active COVID-19 cases in 75 schools across Oregon

In its weekly report, the Oregon Health Authority reported 75 schools with at least one active case of COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its weekly report, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 75 schools (K-12) with at least one active case of COVID-19, while 78 schools are listed as having recently resolved cases.

OHA reported 173 cases across the 75 schools, while just last week there were 152 cases across 78 schools.

The recently infected schools had to have had a student or staff/volunteer attend the school during their infection period in the last 28 days, according to OHA.

Two schools have six cases, the highest number of cases listed at any one school:

Four Rivers Community School in Malheur County with four staff/volunteers and two students infected. The most recent case was reported on Nov. 15.

North Salem High School in Marion County with five staff/volunteers and one student infected. The most recent case was reported on Nov. 14.

Of the 173 cases, 110 of the positive cases came from staff/volunteers (~64%) at the school while the remaining 63 cases came from students (~36%). The percentages are almost identical to the breakdown in school cases from the previous week.

The full list of 75 schools is available in OHA's report.

In the same report, OHA tracks childcare outbreaks. There are 14 childcare facilities in Oregon that have more than 2 active cases with 16 or more children in attendance of the daycare.