Watch: The Story with Dan Haggerty special edition

NBC News national coverage of the chaos in Washington D.C. pre-empted the show — but we still have a lot to say.

PORTLAND, Ore — We want to talk about what happened today in America… but it seems it’s all still unfolding. So, The Story with Dan Haggerty did not air on KGW tonight but we did put together this special edition.

What happened at the nation's Capitol was more than a protest... Would you call it an occupation? A takeover? An insurrection? Whatever word you choose, we must call it out.

On tonight’s special edition of The Story with Dan Haggerty, Kyle Iboshi gets a reaction from our local congressional delegates, Maggie Vespa recaps the pro-Trump gathering at Oregon’s capitol and a local political analyst puts today in perspective.

Stay connected with The Story with Dan Haggerty. Follow Dan's Facebook page, The Story Twitter and Instagram – like, comment and use #HeyDan to join us.