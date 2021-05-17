The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington.
The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd like to highlight and asks you to consider a small donation to the group.
We will share the causes within this article every week. If you know of a cause that could benefit, please reach out to: TheStory@KGW.com.
If you are not able to give but want to support the effort, please consider sharing this link with others who may feel encouraged to donate. Thank you all for your consideration and generosity!
Founded in 1969, SOLVE’s mission is to bring Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. SOLVE restores and preserves Oregon’s environment by mobilizing the power of volunteers and partners with the generosity of donors. Across the state, SOLVE brings diverse communities together to improve the health and safety of our neighborhoods and natural areas including our coast, rivers, parks, and forests.