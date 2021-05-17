The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

Each week, we'll highlight a local cause that is in need.

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington.

The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd like to highlight and asks you to consider a small donation to the group.

We will share the causes within this article every week. If you know of a cause that could benefit, please reach out to: TheStory@KGW.com.

If you are not able to give but want to support the effort, please consider sharing this link with others who may feel encouraged to donate. Thank you all for your consideration and generosity!