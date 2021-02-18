x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

The Story

Subscribe to The Story with Dan Haggerty newsletter

We have a new way for you to connect with The Story. A weekly newsletter launches on Monday, Feb. 22.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Starting on Monday, Feb. 22, there will be a new way to connect with Dan Haggerty and The Story team: The Story newsletter.

This weekly email will be full of all the stuff you may have missed on the show last week plus some behind-the-scenes content you won't see on TV or on our YouTube channel.

It’s so easy to sign up! Just follow this link. You'll get your first email on Monday, Feb. 22.

Email Signup Form in Portland, Oregon | kgw.com
Local News and Information for Portland, Oregon and surrounding areas. KGW.com is the official website for KGW0-TV, your trusted source for breaking news, weather and sports in Portland, Oregon. KGW.com
kgw.com

If you’re not familiar with The Story with Dan Haggerty, it’s a new look at the way we do the news. It’s more conversational, more in-depth and driven by your comments, questions and ideas.

Watch the show weeknights at 6 p.m. and see all our content on YouTube.

Stay connected with Dan Haggerty and reach out by following Dan's Facebook page, The Story Twitter and Instagram –  like, comment and use the #HeyDan to join us.

WATCH: The Story with Dan Haggerty