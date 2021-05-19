'The Story' viewers help pick up 600+ pounds of trash at SOLVE's downtown Portland cleanup

More than 220 volunteers across 4 sites downtown helped collect 2,470 pounds of trash Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW News employees alongside dozens of "The Story with Dan Haggerty" viewers gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday morning to help clean up litter alongside SOLVE staff.

Our group of 61 people collected more than 600 pounds of trash. It was part of a downtown cleanup event put on by SOLVE, which totaled 228 volunteers around downtown, and collected 2,470 pounds of trash.

SOLVE hosts "Downtown Portland Cleanup" days once a month. Since those events began in September 2020, more than 2,700 volunteers have removed nearly 30,000 pounds of trash.

And even though the event is over, SOLVE is always looking for volunteers to register online for future cleanups, and you can also donate online.

The next Downtown Portland Cleanup Day will be Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Volunteers can now sign up for any of the six cleanups happening on Friday or submit a request to lead their own volunteer event with SOLVE support on Saturday, June 26.