With large camp slated to be cleared, Salem wants to pay businesses to open as homeless shelters

The city is looking for a 2,500 square-foot space, that’s accessible and has restrooms. Officials would foot the bill with federal COVID relief money.

One of Salem’s largest and most visible homeless camps is slated to be cleared this weekend. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews recently posted notices along Interstate 5 near the Market Street exit, notifying the more than 100 people there they’d have to begin clearing out Saturday.

“Hopefully they’re prepared for that and have somewhere for people to reside,” said Adam Joslin, who’s been camping under the interstate for the last year.

That’s the problem, said Salem officials. Most people won’t have a safe, organized place to go. The city’s year-round shelter bed supply, less than 400 total, is largely full. As a result, the city is offering to pay private businesses to open as a temporary shelters.

“We’re looking for solutions. We are absolutely needing to expand the alternative choices and locations for people,” said Gretchen Bennett, the city’s homelessness liaison.

As the Salem Reporter first reported, officials are looking for a 2,500 square-foot space that complies with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) and has restrooms. The cost has not yet been determined, but officials would foot the bill with federal COVID-19 relief money and they’d bring in a nonprofit to run the shelter. In an interview on Wednesday, Bennett estimated the deal would last between one and three months. She said officials want to get this up and running within the next 30 days.



She stressed this would be a temporary fix and permanent ones are on the horizon.

“We're delighted about several projects that are underway in Salem,” Bennett said.

Salem officials and local charities are also using COVID-19 relief funds to open multiple new shelters. The list includes a Super 8 Motel in Northeast Salem, purchased by the local nonprofit ARCHES. It’s slated to open this fall and hold about 100 beds. In total, officials estimate close to 770 new shelter beds and organized outdoor spaces will open in Salem by 2022.

None of those beds will be open by the time ODOT crews are slated to clear the camp along Interstate 5.

Officials said they are grateful for any help they can get. That includes a generous offer from a restaurant down the street from the camp.

“Denny's kind of empowers us to make a difference in our community,” said Tina Mann.

Mann is the general manager of the Denny’s on Market Street. It sits about a block from Interstate 5. On Monday, she's inviting nonprofits and housing advocates to set up tables in her parking lot. Her hope is that people evacuating the camp can come down the street, rest, drink water and get help figuring out their next steps.