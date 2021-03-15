Portland mayor unveils solution to city’s trash problem

Mayor Wheeler said Friday he's pulling together all city bureaus and local agencies to ramp up cleanup efforts in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At his State of the City address on Friday, March 12 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler admitted the city needs a deep clean. He used the address to talk about several issues plaguing the city including homelessness, gun violence, protests and trash.

The city is cleaning up more trash off the streets than ever, but many would argue that you wouldn't know it by the way things look around town. Requests to clean areas up and remove graffiti around the city are up more than 300% in the last year.

“I am excited to announce the launch of the city's Clean and Green Cleanup Initiative lead by former mayor Sam Adams,” Wheeler said during his address.

Adams was brought back into city hall life to tackle all things "livability" in January.

Mayor Wheeler said Friday he's pulling together all city bureaus and local agencies including Metro, the Port of Portland, and the Oregon Department of Transportation to ramp up cleanup efforts in Portland. But when that will start or how much it will cost was not specified.

Mayor Wheeler telling the Oregonian his administration is finalizing plans but that he will "seek to expand multiple sanitation programs in this year's city budget, including increasing trash collection in and around homeless camps."