After months of widespread outbreaks, Oregon prisons reach 70% vaccination rate

Oregon prisons were home to some of the most prolific COVID-19 outbreaks last year. Now, prisons have a better vaccination rate than the general population.

SALEM, Ore — For months, Oregon prisons were a hotbed for COVID-19 outbreaks, spreading quickly among one of the state's most vulnerable populations living in tight quarters.

The virus claimed the lives of 42 adults in custody (AICs), and more than 3,600 others were at one time infected. More than 870 staff members at Oregon prisons have gotten the virus.

As of May 17, 2021 there are only 16 cases across the state's prison system, which includes 12,200 total people in custody. Almost all of those cases are in the Coffee Creek Intake Center, which is the first stop for people sentenced to prison.

According to the Department of Corrections, no inmates have died from COVID since February.

So how did we get here?

Following a lawsuit, a judge ordered the state to immediately start vaccinating all inmates in February ahead of seniors and the general public.

According to a DOC spokesperson, all inmates have been offered the vaccine so far, and 70% of them have been vaccinated. Initially, the DOC distributed Moderna vaccines, and then transitioned to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"A lot of that has to do with our outreach engagement education, and really continuing to engage our AICs moving forward. And so we've been able to have a much higher acceptance rate than you see in some communities," said ODOC Medical Director Dr. Warren Roberts. "We also are offering our AICs an ability to meet with a provider to discuss their concerns privately. And so they may have fears and anxieties, and we encourage them. If they decide to opt out to not obtain the vaccine, they can still come back at a later date and have a one-on-one conversation with their provider."

As for prison staff, the numbers are bit harder to pin down. According to a spokesperson, about half of their staff has received the vaccine at on-site clinics, but there are "many more" employees who got the vaccine elsewhere.

"From what we're hearing on the inside, there are still guards or other staff members who express their skepticism about the vaccine or who are spreading rumors. And unfortunately, in an environment where there isn't enough positive reinforcement of good health facts, rumors spread like wildfire," Juan Chavez with the OJRC told KGW Tuesday.

Willamette Week published a similar report back in March. Lawyers said prison staff told women at Coffee Creek that vaccines would cause infertility, which is not true.

We asked Dr. Roberts how the DOC plans on stopping those rumors from spreading.