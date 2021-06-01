Why the Oregon National Guard won't be distributing the COVID vaccines. For now

One viewer noted that the Guard could help "dramatically escalate the process." So we reached out to see if a plan like that was in the works. And if not, why not.

PORTLAND, Ore — We've been talking a lot over the past few weeks about how the Oregon vaccine rollout isn't as fast as everyone thought it would be, and several viewers have asked us why Gov. Kate Brown hasn't called in the National Guard to help the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) with distribution and vaccination.

One viewer noted that the Guard could help "dramatically escalate the process." So we reached out to see if a plan like that was in the works. And if not, why not.

We first asked the Oregon Military Department if it could happen.

"In short, the answer is yes," said director of public affairs Maj. Stephen Bomar. "There have been preliminary meetings on what the Guard can provide in way of assistance. However, we would defer to OHA for the overall approach as they are the lead agency."

So we reached out to OHA. And in short, the answer was no.

OHA Director Patrick Allen told us that they do not have plans to use the Guard, at this stage.