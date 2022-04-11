Portland commissioners say temperature threshold should be reevaluated after emergency shelters did not open for snowstorm

The decision not to open cold weather shelters was based on earlier forecasts that predicted the snow would only affect higher elevations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a forecast that showed a high likelihood for snow and temperatures likely to dip below freezing, emergency weather homeless shelters did not open in Multnomah County on Sunday night.

Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties open emergency warming shelters when temperatures drop below freezing, low enough to become dangerous for people sleeping outside.

The unusual and historic storm ended up bringing several inches of snow to the Portland metro area. According to the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS), a partnership between the city of Portland and the county, the decision not to open cold weather shelters was based on earlier forecasts that predicted the snow would only affect higher elevations.

Because we are so far out of our traditional severe weather season, and based on forecasts through last night, this appeared to be a higher elevation event at worst.



Low temperatures were forecast as high as 39 degrees and expected to stay above freezing, — PDX/MultCo Joint Office of Homeless Services (@multco_johs) April 11, 2022

JOHS spokesman Denis Theriault said setting up emergency shelters requires several hours' notice to organize all the moving parts.

"You need a few hundred folks to come out and staff four to six sites," Theriault said. "You've got to get the word out to 211. You've got to get people in charge there. You've got to get the word out to folks to know they can come to those sites. You've got to make sure the sites are staged. You've got to roll out mats, make sure there's food service, make sure folks can get in there. You've got to let TriMet know. There's a lot of steps to do that."

On Monday morning, Commissioner Dan Ryan tweeted that emergency shelters would not open Monday either, because the snow was forecast to be rained away and temperatures would remain above freezing, but added that it was time to reevaluate the threshold system that impacts emergency shelter activation.

I want to take this opportunity to say that we need to reevaluate our temperature threshold system that impacts emergency shelter activation. I was shocked when I woke up this morning, and I can only imagine the pain of people living outside. — Commissioner Dan Ryan (@DanRyanPDX) April 11, 2022

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty also tweeted that she agrees. Ryan's and Hardesty's offices both declined interviews Monday.

Currently, JOHS will open severe weather shelters if one or more of the following criteria are met:

Temperatures are forecast at 25 degrees or below

Forecasters predict an inch or more of snow

Overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees, with an inch of driving rain

Other conditions occur as needed, including severe wind chills or extreme temperature fluctuations

JOHS said Monday that it had activated its crisis response street outreach system to distribute cold weather gear.