How Multnomah County leaders are responding to the deaths linked to historic heat wave

We reached out to every elected leader in Multnomah County for their reaction.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As of Thursday, the death toll linked to the extreme heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is 79, with at least 52 deaths in Multnomah County.

The Story team asked every elected official in Multnomah County what they thought should have been done differently and what plans they have for future heat waves. Here are their responses.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Council

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners Carmen Rubio, Jo Ann Hardesty, Dan Ryan and Mingus Mapps released a joint statement Thursday afternoon, reading:

We grieve for every person who lost their lives across our region due to the unprecedented and excessive heat. We are seeking more information from our partners at Multnomah County to learn more about how these deaths could have been prevented, so that we might prevent them in the future.

Tragically, catastrophic climate events are something we must now regularly anticipate. We are working with our bureaus to identify how we can better support Portlanders in extreme heat emergencies, just as last year’s Council developed new systems for extreme smoke and quarantine, and just as we have protocols for snow and ice.

The extreme heat reminds us that climate change affects the most vulnerable most intensely: the unhoused, the elderly, those with disabilities, those with low-incomes, and communities of color, among others. We want to thank city employees who, both in their jobs and by volunteering their time, kept Portlanders safe. Thank you to everyone who volunteered at cooling centers and checked on their vulnerable neighbors. We would especially like to lift up the work done by mutual aid groups in Lents and North Portland. We face the climate crisis together, and we will work through it as a unified, compassionate community.

Commissioner Dan Ryan was the only city commissioner to agree to an on-camera interview Thursday.

"I look forward to analyzing our city's response and seeing what, if anything, can be done differently in the future,” Ryan said. “I will say that as a lifelong Portlander, we've never been here before. We have responses for winter conditions in ways that we don't have for temperatures of 115… I know that all of us were doing the best we could.”

Ryan said he visited cooling stations during the heat wave and saw many Portlanders trying to help their neighbors.

“But I will tell you that it's grim, it's bad, and we need to be reflective and honest about what we can learn from what happened and how we will do much better in the future because the climate crisis is here and we're going to be facing these conditions in the future."

Multnomah County Commissioners

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in an interview Thursday she felt “despair, sadness and resolve.”

“I don't think this is the last time we'll be facing a heat wave like this. I fear that this is the new normal, and it's incumbent upon us to do everything we can to stop these devastating heat waves from coming again and to protect our vulnerable residents.”

Chair Kafoury said the country needs federal legislation addressing climate safety conditions. On the local level, she said leaders should do more to help people who are struggling and vulnerable and might need help getting access to life-saving services.

“We know that there are too many people who are elderly and vulnerable in our community who live in isolation, and COVID is only exacerbated that,” Kafoury said. “We had our team reach out and call folks that they knew were vulnerable and living alone to check in on them.”

Kafoury said there was messaging about checking in with vulnerable friends, family and neighbors, but more could have been done.

“This is the time to reach out to neighbors, to find who on your block, who in your world is someone who is vulnerable and who lives alone, because we know that this is going to happen again,” Kafoury said. “My heart goes out to the friends and family of those who passed away, and we're all grieving for them.”

In an interview Thursday, Commissioner Lori Stegmann offered condolences to the loved ones of people who died. She said it would be a “disservice” not to ask what could be done differently.

“The reality is our society has become more isolated. Times like this are when we rely on our family, our friends, our communities,” said Stegmann.

“Multnomah County has done a phenomenal job of doing outreach. We talked to landlords, we talked to people on our caseloads, we activated our Community Benefit Organizations and nonprofits, we gave out like 66,000 bottles of water. So while yes, we can always look back and do better, the answer is yes. Did we do everything that we could? I believe that we did.”

Stegmann said county leaders were prepared for this type of heat, which allowed them to stock up on enough supplies, like water bottles.

“I don’t want to discredit the amount of volunteers and people that were out in the soaring temperatures, risking their own lives. Had those people not been out there, I fear that we would’ve lost so many more people,” she said. Stegmann said the lesson is that there needs to be more community and local outreach, and people should check on their neighbors.

“We as a society, we have to do better, and government can’t fill that void,” Stegmann said.

The deadly heat wave experience in the Pacific Northwest this past week is a direct result of climate change. Climate change is real, and we are living with the impacts of it now. We need to be ready to deal. The federal government needs to take it seriously and act. There's a lot we can do locally but nothing like what the federal government can do.

The number of people who died as a result of the heat wave is a devastating loss. Too many people are vulnerable to these kinds of events, and we need to do better. One action I'd like to see used in the next heat event is the use of the Wireless Emergency Advisory system for heat waves. Extreme heat doesn't currently trigger the warning systems we have in place for things like hurricanes and tornadoes, and that needs to change. Heat waves cause more human deaths per year than any other weather event.

We also know in these events, the person who saves your life is going to be your neighbor or a friend who looks out for those more isolated and alone. As a government we're looking at how we can improve access to air conditioners and fans.

Commissioner Sharon Meieran released a statement Thursday evening.

I’m proud of the response Multnomah County quickly stood up when faced with this heat emergency. I personally went out to visit encampments and deliver water and supplies, and I also worked a volunteer medical shift in one of the County’s cooling shelters. I saw countless first responders who worked tirelessly through the weather, and numerous volunteers delivering water and staffing cooling centers and helping people in whatever way they could.

Yet even with truly heroic efforts, at least 51 people died last week. As an emergency physician, I know that most heat-related illness and death is preventable, and it is tragic that so many suffered and lost their lives during the unprecedented heat. My heart goes out to their families.

As with any emergency event, there are things we can learn from and do better. I would like to see us hone our approaches and broaden our proactive outreach to people living alone and people with underlying medical conditions, and be able to procure more fans, air conditioners, or other supplies they may need. I’d like to see a full accounting of experiences with call centers, as I heard there were some challenges for people connecting and then getting rides to cooling centers. And I’m sure there will be additional valuable lessons learned that we can and must carry forward.

We must also recognize that, although there were a number of converging factors leading to this particular heat event being a “perfect storm,” the reality is that extremes of climate are going to be our new normal. As we face more of these events, we need to reorient ourselves, think beyond individual needs, and work toward community-based solutions. We will need more readily available public-serving infrastructure, such as community spaces that can be easily converted to heating and cooling centers. And we will need to invest in safe green spaces, water infrastructure, and smart design that more efficiently meets the needs of our entire community, especially through severe weather events.

And we need to recognize that the climate crisis is also a racial and social justice crisis. The people who are hardest hit are the same people who are always the most negatively impacted when it comes to natural disasters, communicable and chronic illnesses, and other crises: Communities of Color, immigrants and refugees, elders, and people with disabilities. We need to address societal inequities and ensure that the services we provide are accessible and beneficial to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized in our community.

Metro Council

In an interview Thursday, Metro Councilor Christine Lewis (District 2) said it’s important to identify what communities were most impacted by the heat wave and make sure they have resources.

“People have access to different levels of resources to weather a heat wave, and the folks who perished, who lost their lives, were those that had access to none or the fewest,” said Lewis. “We absolutely have to do better for next time.”