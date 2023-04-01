'No plan' to address homelessness in Multnomah County, commissioner says

Despite the existence of JOHS, Meieran says that there is no master plan to end homelessness in the greater Portland area — and it shows.

Meieran highlighted the human misery that the homelessness crisis perpetuates, for the unsheltered and sheltered alike, and local stakeholders that aren't sufficiently organized to address it.

But alongside that optimism, Meieran criticized how the response to homelessness is being handled in Multnomah County — despite a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars each year, much of it coming from taxpayers.

Recently, The Story's Pat Dooris sat down with Meieran to discuss an editorial she wrote for the Oregonian in late April. In it, she celebrated the hiring of Dan Field as new director for the Joint Office of Homeless Services — the Multnomah County-helmed agency that's supposed to coordinate resources with the city of Portland.

Meieran is actually Dr. Sharon Meieran . She's an ER doctor with degrees in economics and English, also receiving a law degree before going to medical school. She's served on several boards focused on medicine, opioid abuse and others.

Gonzalez went on to win his race against then-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. But Meieran, already a county commissioner, lost her race to fellow Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson. Meieran remains on the county board, having first won election six years ago. Her current term ends in December 2024.

The two candidates were linked by their comparatively tough rhetoric on addressing homelessness and crime in the greater Portland area — Gonzalez perhaps more so than Meieran due to his explicit focus on law and order.

In the run-up to 2022 midterm election, many Portlanders received mailers from a well-heeled group called the "Portland Accountability PAC" laying out their preferred candidates for local office — Rene Gonzalez for Portland commissioner and Sharon Meieran for Multnomah County board chair.

The issue of homelessness can be ideologically fraught; many people disagree on how best to address it. But perhaps most residents of Multnomah County can agree that however it's addressed here, it's not being done well. That's certainly the opinion of one county commissioner.

An imperfect union :

So how can it be that there's no plan?

"That is a question that I ask frequently and put it in the op-ed, because what I've heard often is people saying that, 'I don't know what the plan is ... it's not communicated well,' and sort of foisting it onto communication," Meieran said. "But the reality is there's actually no plan, no overarching plan, and that is because there's no like cohesive, united governing body that is creating a plan."

If there is no plan and no coordination, Dooris asked, how will we ever know if we're making progress?

"That is a question I've been raising for quite a few years now, and that I really wanted to highlight in the op-ed, because we truly need outrage," Meieran replied. "We need pushing of our city and county now that we have new leadership at the county, now that we have a new director of Joint Office of Homeless Services. We have an opportunity to maybe reset, put these pieces together, but until now it's ... we haven't had the structure, the political will to combine forces, unite and create a common plan."

It's a case of one hand not knowing what the other is doing, Meieran described, between the county, city and nonprofits — and she's been trying to figure it all out since she first became commissioner six years ago.

"At first I thought there was a governing body, and then I thought the Joint Office of Homelessness was an actual joint office of homelessness between the city and county," Meieran said. "What I learned over time as I peeled back layers of the onion was that the joint office is actually now a county department exclusively, with no oversight or governance by the city.

"And so the city, we have an agreement — the city puts a whole bunch of money into the joint office, you know, they offer their ideas and try to work with the leadership of the county to see if their ideas can be can be implemented, but they have no say — they don't have the power over the joint office. And so for the past, for the six years prior to our former chair leaving, there's not been that desire to coordinate and collaborate, and it's not been a joint office — it has been the chair leading the joint office and directing all of that."

And the lack of coordination between the city and county has become more apparent within the past few months. When Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler succeeded in having his plan for large-scale sanctioned homeless camps adopted by the city council, he expected Multnomah County to pitch in to the tune of $21 million. The board of commissioners shot that idea down. Meanwhile, Portland will withhold $8 million that it would typically contribute to JOHS in order to put it toward those sanctioned camps.

For better or worse, JOHS is insulated from some of the big swings that come out of Portland city government. Portland's contribution is a drop in the bucket compared to the funding the office gets from Metro's Supportive Housing Services Tax.

To be fair to JOHS, it has its fingers in a lot of pies. It supports a constellation of homeless shelters of all types throughout Multnomah County, plus rental assistance, eviction protection and rehousing programs, navigation services and outreach — much of this directly operated by a long list of different nonprofit providers that the department interfaces with.

Theoretically, the spectrum of services propped up by JOHS are supposed to meet people experiencing housing insecurity wherever they're at and help them back to stability in a way that's sustainable, which is pretty much what Meieran describes as being needed.

And JOHS does track performance. It produces an annual report each fiscal year with outcomes from that year, in addition to quarterly performance data — like how many people have been moved into permanent housing and even how many of those have returned to the streets.

Despite all this, Meieran's perspective is that there is no clear-eyed assessment of what needs to be done for homelessness in the Portland area and who will be responsible for doing it, even though JOHS has been funded with more than $738 million dollars since it was formed 13 years ago.

If the proposed budget next year of $265 million for JOHS gets adopted, then taxpayers will have spent more than a billion dollars on the homelessness issue in Multnomah County within the space of 7 years — through JOHS alone.

A more recent development hints at some of the dysfunction Meieran has identified. When Gov. Tina Kotek in April announced disbursements to counties covered by her state of emergency for homelessness, she expressed hesitancy about handing over the funding for Multnomah County — citing vagueness in the county's plans.