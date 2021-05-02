Gov. Kate Brown calls for Rep. Diego Hernandez's resignation

Lawmakers found Rep. Hernandez created a hostile work environment for women at the Oregon Capitol.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the middle of a briefing being televised and streamed live around the state about COVID-19 Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown made an usual pivot to an unrelated topic -- calling for the resignation of Rep. Diego Hernandez.

Hearings into the conduct of Rep. Hernandez have been going on this week after a committee of his fellow lawmakers decided he, on multiple occasions, created an intimidating and hostile work environment for women at the Capitol.

"The women who came forward and shared their stories are courageous and brave," Gov. Brown said. "Let me be very clear. If this were any other workplace, Rep. Hernandez would have already been shown the door. While the legislative process will proceed to address findings, quite simply his behavior is unacceptable for anyone -- never mind an elected official. He should resign immediately."

One of Rep. Hernandez's accusers told the House Committee on Conduct earlier this week she initially wanted to remain anonymous but decided to speak out after watching Rep. Hernandez, over the course of the nine-month investigation, release multiple statements to the media.

"He's said dating when you're young is hard,” she said, quoting a statement the representative issued. "No other dating experience lead me to hide in my closet."

Rep. Hernandez has not appeared himself, but his attorney read a statement on his behalf Monday.

"Please let me unequivocally say that I'm very sorry that I made anyone uncomfortable" said Kevin Lafky, reading Rep. Hernandez’s statement. "Many have read the report without having had the benefit of my response … Many have judged my conduct without knowing the facts."

In that statement, Hernandez said he had submitted a 40-page rebuttal to the committee. It’s unclear if lawmakers have access to that document.

The woman who testified Tuesday, known as "subject one," is one of three women who work at the Capitol who said Hernandez created a hostile work environment or made them believe their careers were in jeopardy.

Lawmakers this week are voting on whether they agree with those findings.

The committee voted Rep. Hernandez created a hostile work environment for "subject one" six times, including an instance when he showed up at her apartment unannounced, prompting her to hide in the closet. There were also times Rep. Hernandez left flowers on her car at the Capitol or sent anonymous gifts to her home.