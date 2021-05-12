Join Dan Haggerty and The Story team for a SOLVE cleanup event

And if you feel especially generous that day, SOLVE is partnering with Transition Projects for a donation drive at each of their downtown Portland clean-up sites, including ours, on May 19. Each project site will host a donation bin, and Transition Projects is asking specifically for men’s underwear and belts.

What's Provided: Heavy-duty garbage bags, litter grabbers, safety vests, and rubber palm work gloves are provided for all participants.



What to Bring: Please come wearing a face covering, closed-toed shoes, a backpack, and a filled reusable water bottle. Observe social distancing throughout the cleanup.



Parking: Paid parking available along nearby streets and parking garages.



Bathrooms: There are public restrooms available in the park during this event. We can't say what condition they will be in on the day of the cleanup.



Accessibility: The check-in location will be in an area that is wheelchair accessible. The majority of the cleanup area is on city sidewalks that are wheelchair accessible.



Youth Volunteers: Youth are welcome if accompanied by an attentive adult. Youth volunteers ages 14-17 can come without their guardian if their guardian prints and signs a youth waiver form and the youth volunteer brings it with them. Find the link to the youth waiver form here. Youth Waiver Form