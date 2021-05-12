Join Dan Haggerty and The Story team for a SOLVE cleanup event

PORTLAND, Ore. — Want to join KGW's Dan Haggerty and The Story team in a downtown cleanup effort?
We'll be cleaning up Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Wednesday, May 19. Check-in is between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and the event wraps up at 11:30 a.m.
If all the spots for this specific cleanup with Dan are gone, you can still sign up to participate in SOLVE's downtown cleanup efforts that same day, or check out their calendar for future opportunities.
And if you feel especially generous that day, SOLVE is partnering with Transition Projects for a donation drive at each of their downtown Portland clean-up sites, including ours, on May 19. Each project site will host a donation bin, and Transition Projects is asking specifically for men’s underwear and belts.
Here's information about our event:
Meeting Location: Volunteers will be meeting at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, underneath the Hawthorne bridge. MAP.
What's Provided: Heavy-duty garbage bags, litter grabbers, safety vests, and rubber palm work gloves are provided for all participants.
What to Bring: Please come wearing a face covering, closed-toed shoes, a backpack, and a filled reusable water bottle. Observe social distancing throughout the cleanup.
Parking: Paid parking available along nearby streets and parking garages.
Bathrooms: There are public restrooms available in the park during this event. We can't say what condition they will be in on the day of the cleanup.
Accessibility: The check-in location will be in an area that is wheelchair accessible. The majority of the cleanup area is on city sidewalks that are wheelchair accessible.
Youth Volunteers: Youth are welcome if accompanied by an attentive adult. Youth volunteers ages 14-17 can come without their guardian if their guardian prints and signs a youth waiver form and the youth volunteer brings it with them. Find the link to the youth waiver form here. Youth Waiver Form